Special day for a 5-year-old boy made honorary officer in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA -- It was an incredibly special day for little Grayson Davis.The Highway Patrol Motorcycle Squad rolled into the Bustleton section of Philadelphia to name the five-year-old an honorary officer.Grayson was diagnosed with a very rare mitochondrial disorder.A disorder that has a strong impact on the patient's energy levels.The officers gave Grayson a police escort around the block, posed for photos, and gave him his own uniform to brighten his day.