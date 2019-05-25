Society

Special day for a 5-year-old boy made honorary officer in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA -- It was an incredibly special day for little Grayson Davis.

The Highway Patrol Motorcycle Squad rolled into the Bustleton section of Philadelphia to name the five-year-old an honorary officer.

Grayson was diagnosed with a very rare mitochondrial disorder.

A disorder that has a strong impact on the patient's energy levels.

The officers gave Grayson a police escort around the block, posed for photos, and gave him his own uniform to brighten his day.
