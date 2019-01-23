Survey says people can't tell Philly, NYC skylines apart

Many of us see the Philadelphia skyline as unique.
But apparently that's not true for everyone.
A recent survey by the website BigRentz says some people in the Northeastern United States can't tell it apart from the New York City skyline.
According to the survey, 26% of Americans recognized Philly as Philly.
37% thought it was New York. 30% mistook it as Chicago. And another 7% believed it to be Houston.
BigRentz says 35% of New Yorkers misidentified the Philadelphia skyline as NYC's.
The study found that millennials are better at identifying urban landscapes, than other age groups.
