Survey says people can't tell Philly, NYC skylines apart

Many of us see the Philadelphia skyline as unique.But apparently that's not true for everyone.A recent survey by the website BigRentz says some people in the Northeastern United States can't tell it apart from the New York City skyline.According to the survey, 26% of Americans recognized Philly as Philly.37% thought it was New York. 30% mistook it as Chicago. And another 7% believed it to be Houston.BigRentz says 35% of New Yorkers misidentified the Philadelphia skyline as NYC's.The study found that millennials are better at identifying urban landscapes, than other age groups.