Teenage girl working to become an Eagle Scout

CALIFORNIA (WPVI) --A teenager in California whose grandfather, father, and brother were all Eagle Scouts, is now trying to do the same, only she is a girl.
KTXL-TV reports, all her life Katherine Boggs has joined every Boy Scouts activity for which siblings were invited.
But this month, the newly re-branded Scouts started allowing girls to join, and now she is a full-fledged scout on her own.
The 16-year-old is trying to make it from level one scout to the seventh and highest level of Eagle Scout by the time she turns 18, and she wants to focus her efforts on animals.
"It's going to take a lot of work because of the time requirements of everything. But I think it's possible and something that I can do," Boggs said.
Katherine is choosing not to use the 22-month extension the Scouts are offering to those who join this year. She says she wants to do it under the normal rules.
