U.S. & WORLD

Texas promposal is sure to tug on your heart strings

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas promposal is sure to tug on your heart strings. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

A unique promposal in Texas is tugging on heart-strings.

Kelci Phipps lives with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

Her mom says she wasn't expecting to go to prom, but her best friend couldn't let that milestone slip away, and had something else in mind.

So he plotted a promposal.

Video shows him standing there with a big sign as Kelci is wheeled toward him.

Kelci's mom says the moment meant everything.

"She talked about it the whole way home. She was like I got a hot date. With her being special needs, you don't always think about that moment happening for her. She has a twin and she gets to experience all that, and Kelsi doesn't always get to experience that," says Kelci's mother, Lynette.

That "hot date", Jaxson McGuire, says for the past three years he and Kelci have been dancing when they spend time together.

So, it was only natural that she be his date on prom night.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfeel goodpromposalprom
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Keurig unveils machine to help you make cocktails
3 Bay Area men up for Sound Mixing, Editing Oscars
SF hairstylist to the stars talks ahead of 91st Oscars
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Shirtless Abraham Lincoln statue in LA goes viral on social media
Twitter thread debates how many towels adults should own
Texas family says Virgin Mary appeared in their home
More Society
Top Stories
Serial attacker being sought in South Philly
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire on I-295 in Lawnside
Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken
Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Driver loses control, crashes into utility pole in Fairmount Park
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
Show More
Source: Plane of Phillies owner spotted in Vegas where Bryce Harper lives
Testing Medical Alert Devices
Charges dropped against South Philly preschool owner accused of abuse
AccuWeather: Rain Expected To Move In Saturday Afternoon
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
More News