Texas promposal is sure to tug on your heart strings

A unique promposal in Texas is tugging on heart-strings.Kelci Phipps lives with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.Her mom says she wasn't expecting to go to prom, but her best friend couldn't let that milestone slip away, and had something else in mind.So he plotted a promposal.Video shows him standing there with a big sign as Kelci is wheeled toward him.Kelci's mom says the moment meant everything."She talked about it the whole way home. She was like I got a hot date. With her being special needs, you don't always think about that moment happening for her. She has a twin and she gets to experience all that, and Kelsi doesn't always get to experience that," says Kelci's mother, Lynette.That "hot date", Jaxson McGuire, says for the past three years he and Kelci have been dancing when they spend time together.So, it was only natural that she be his date on prom night.-----