Uber releases new fitness guide to help you workout while you ride

Uber releases new fitness guide to help you workout while you ride. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

If the brutal cold is keeping you from your exercise routine, you can still get a workout in on your way to work or dinner.

And you can do it all in an Uber. Yes, an Uber.

Why waste the ride scrolling your social media feed when you can work on your power abs?

Uber is offering riders a new fitness guide.

For that backseat six-pack, you simply reach your elbow to the seat, 10 to 12 reps per side -- yes, with your seatbelt on.

It's one of six quick moves they say you can easily accomplish while sitting down in the car.

Why waste the ride, right?

