Veteran reunites with stranger who bought his groceries

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPVI) -- Last week Action News told a story about a World War II veteran who was trying to track down a kind stranger who bought his groceries after chatting in line at a Mayfair store.A little more than a week later, 92-year-old Jimmy Johnson tracked down his new friend Wayne!The two had lunch on Friday at Gallos Restaurant.Jimmy and his daughter, Geraly, had been looking for Wayne since the two struck up a conversation at the Dollar Tree last Tuesday.When another shopper, Maria Morrone, overheard Wayne insist on paying for Jimmy's items to thank him for his service, she took a few photos and told the story on Facebook.The post quickly gained attention, allowing the two to arrange a reunion.Before they had lunch, Wayne talked about why he wanted to honor Jimmy's service with a small gesture.Jimmy and Wayne agreed they made eachother's day last week and hope others pay it forward in the future.