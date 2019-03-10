Society

Newly-released video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious

EMBED <>More Videos

Newly-released video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on March 10, 2019.

Newly-released video shows a Denver police officer knocking a handcuffed man unconscious.

The incident happened after a bar fight last April.

Off-duty Denver Police Corporal Michael Oestman handcuffed Kevin Watson and sat him in a chair in the basement of the bar.

Watson responded by cursing and spitting at Oestman.

That's when the situation escalated.

Some residents said officers should never react that way.

Because of a plea deal, Oestman will not go to jail.

He is still on the force while an internal investigation is taking place.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 Americans among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
Sixers' Embiid set to return against Pacers
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
Show More
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News