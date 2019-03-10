Newly-released video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious

Newly-released video shows a Denver police officer knocking a handcuffed man unconscious.The incident happened after a bar fight last April.Off-duty Denver Police Corporal Michael Oestman handcuffed Kevin Watson and sat him in a chair in the basement of the bar.Watson responded by cursing and spitting at Oestman.That's when the situation escalated.Some residents said officers should never react that way.Because of a plea deal, Oestman will not go to jail.He is still on the force while an internal investigation is taking place.-----