What you should know about green phase in Philadelphia

On Friday, the following 12 counties will move to green:
-Berks
-Bucks
-Chester
-Delaware
-Erie
-Lackawanna
-Lancaster
-Lehigh
-Montgomery
-Northampton
-Philadelphia
-Susquehanna
Officials in Philadelphia met the criteria and will move to the state's green phase on June 26; however, some restrictions will remain until July 3.
These activities can resume on June 26 in Philadelphia:
-Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs
-Zoos (outside only)
-Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas
-Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)
These activities are expected to resume on July 3 in Philadelphia:
-Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults
-Gyms and indoor exercise classes
-Schools and colleges
-Libraries and museums
-Indoor shopping malls
-Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)
-Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)
These activites will not be permitted right away under the green phase in Philadelphia:
-Casinos
-Restaurants and bars with indoor seating (no occupancy restrictions)
-Large outdoor events (more than 50 people)
-Theaters and indoor events
-In-person conventions/conferences
-Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)
-Senior services involving gatherings, such as adult daycare
