What you should know about green phase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As southeastern Pennsylvania moves into the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan on Friday, residents in Philadelphia will still be faced with some restrictions.On Friday, the following 12 counties will move to green:-Berks-Bucks-Chester-Delaware-Erie-Lackawanna-Lancaster-Lehigh-Montgomery-Northampton-Philadelphia-SusquehannaOfficials in Philadelphia met the criteria and will move to the state's green phase on June 26; however, some restrictions will remain until July 3.-Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs-Zoos (outside only)-Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas-Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)-Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults-Gyms and indoor exercise classes-Schools and colleges-Libraries and museums-Indoor shopping malls-Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)-Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)-Casinos-Restaurants and bars with indoor seating (no occupancy restrictions)-Large outdoor events (more than 50 people)-Theaters and indoor events-In-person conventions/conferences-Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)-Senior services involving gatherings, such as adult daycarePhiladelphia officials offer guidance for businesses allowed to reopen.