Coronavirus

What you should know about green phase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As southeastern Pennsylvania moves into the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan on Friday, residents in Philadelphia will still be faced with some restrictions.

On Friday, the following 12 counties will move to green:

-Berks
-Bucks
-Chester
-Delaware
-Erie
-Lackawanna
-Lancaster
-Lehigh
-Montgomery
-Northampton
-Philadelphia
-Susquehanna

Officials in Philadelphia met the criteria and will move to the state's green phase on June 26; however, some restrictions will remain until July 3.

These activities can resume on June 26 in Philadelphia:

-Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs
-Zoos (outside only)
-Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas
-Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)

These activities are expected to resume on July 3 in Philadelphia:

-Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults
-Gyms and indoor exercise classes
-Schools and colleges
-Libraries and museums
-Indoor shopping malls

-Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)
-Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)

These activites will not be permitted right away under the green phase in Philadelphia:

-Casinos
-Restaurants and bars with indoor seating (no occupancy restrictions)
-Large outdoor events (more than 50 people)
-Theaters and indoor events
-In-person conventions/conferences
-Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)
-Senior services involving gatherings, such as adult daycare

MORE RESOURCES


Philadelphia officials offer guidance for businesses allowed to reopen. CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahealthbusinesssocietycoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly region moves to green phase: What you should know
Even as states reopen, pandemic continues to devastate economy
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
Chicago chef gives back despite struggle to stay in business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly region moves to green phase: What you should know
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
Philly officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Fishermen catches massive 350-pound shark in Del.
Show More
N.J. couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary
Even as states reopen, pandemic continues to devastate economy
Pa. sees uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
2 doctors among Eagles 2020 cheerleading squad
More TOP STORIES News