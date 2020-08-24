Society

Wilmington Public Art Project shows support for Black Lives Matter

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A new art installation aims to send an important message about Wilmington's support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Action News was there as the first strokes of paint were applied to the sidewalk at the King Street entrance to Peter Spencer Plaza.

The installation titled "Freedom and Justice" features and African tribal color palette.

The first in a series, the project was organized by the Local Street Art Group.

JaQuanne LeRoy is a local artist who served as lead designer for the project.

"So we really wanted to do something that was definitively represented African culture and so one of the first things that came to mind was clothing. So we actually looked at patterns that we saw in fabrics and that was the initial inspiration," LeRoy told Action News.

Vanity Constance Sanders is the founder of the Local Street Art Group.

"It's important now more than ever because black is beautiful, black is powerful and we're here just to spread the knowledge and the real truth in history, the rich history that Delaware has and specifically that Wilmington has," Sanders said.

Other art installation sites will be announced soon including a new mural in Freedom Plaza.

Wilmington's mayor said it's all about appreciating art while at the same time learning and healing
