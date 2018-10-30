HALLOWEEN

Alabama woman calls dentist after gluing Halloween fangs

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman super glue's zombie teeth into her mouth for costume.

An Alabama woman's Halloween fun turned into a nightmare - and a medical emergency.

Anna Tew, of Mobile County, says the fake teeth she put in would not come out.

"It went on and on and, I mean, I continuously tried to get them out, and after it was over with, I mean, I tried up to 2 a.m. And it's like, they wouldn't budge. I even took a pair of wire cutters and cut the tips of those two off," Tew said.

Tew says she used the glue that came with the teeth, but, she says the adhesive wasn't temporary.

She says she was in excruciating pain, but wasn't sure whether to go to the emergency room. Eventually, she found an emergency dentist who could help.

Dr. John Murphy was able to rescue Tew and her teeth Saturday.

"Just the natural state of your teeth, and your gums can sometimes cause something to adhere and get stuck," Murphy said.

Tew says she learned a lesson and one she hopes will save others. She says she will never put anything like that in her mouth again.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweendentistu.s. & world
HALLOWEEN
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Shelter dogs strut their stuff in costume parade in Hunting Park
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
More halloween
SOCIETY
Conestoga senior with special needs scores touchdown
Atlantic City ordinance to allow beach bonfires
Mega Millions wedding party wins $1 million prize
'Silent Sidelines' campaign bans noise from parents at soccer games
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Vigil held for 3rd grader who died suddenly at North Phila. school
Violent night in Philly: 3 dead in separate shootings
Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help
Fmr. Bucks Co. coach arrested in Fla. after no-show at rape trial
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
Show More
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Warmer For Halloween
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Darby man arrested after allegedly threatening teens with gun
Police: Man killed his mother and sister in Allentown
More News