Woman gets married after receiving gown from dress giveaway in Camden County

Love is truly in the air this Valentine's Day.A young woman who got fitted for her wedding gown just two days ago, tied the knot today!Rachel Dietrich is in love and wanted to get married, and it all came together sooner than she thought.Camden County held a dress giveaway this week, specifically for veterans' families and Gold Star Families.Rachel found the perfect dress and today she exchanged vows with her fiance Ermes Rojas.Rojas has three family members who served in the armed services.The couple says receiving a free wedding dress is a gesture they never expected.The wedding took place at the Camden County Boathouse overlooking the Cooper River.-----