localish

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

EMBED <>More Videos

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

ALVIN, Texas -- SoléAna Stables in Alvin, Texas is a very special place for those with special needs.

Sasha and Andrew Camacho first started the non-profit riding group after searching for a therapeutic program for their own daughter, Solana, who has Down Syndrome. SoléAna Stables allows both children and adults with disabilities to engage in occupational, physical and speech therapy, all while riding on horseback. The programs at SoléAna Stables are led by PATH Intl. certified instructors.

"We never envisioned something so wonderful," said Sasha Camacho. "Every time we come, you see riders that are just determined, that are working so hard to reach their goals, and they're doing it, which is just amazing. When our riders finally reach those goals that for us may be really simple and minor, you can see the smile of their face. You can see their parents light up. There are definitely a lot of happy tears here."

Click on the video above to see how the programs at SoléAna Stables are transforming lives!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinautismdisabilityabc13 localish alvinspecial needs childrenhorsesall goodktrktherapylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Disney fans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Long Island deli is changing lives one brown bag at a time
TOP STORIES
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
From cars to gas, surging prices match a 13-year high
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Steve Bannon
Alex Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid's death
Biden stresses need to vaccinate rest of America
Inmate uprising at Philly prison under control
NYPD officer kills woman after finding her with partner, police say
Show More
70% of adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated
USPS issues statement after large pile of mail found in woods
Protests erupt after UDel student charged with attacking ex-girlfriend
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Thursday Night Football: Brady says Eagles are 'a very dangerous team'
More TOP STORIES News