Some ICE protesters detained during march amid Philly July 4th parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the Fourth of July celebrations on Independence Mall, hundreds of protesters were calling for border facilities to be closed.

The facilities have come under scrutiny lately as images show overcrowding with horrible conditions.

The protesters also want permanent protection for all undocumented immigrants.

Police said the group was peaceful as it marched from the ICE office in Center City.

But Chopper 6 was overhead as a few people from the crowd were detained. Police said they were being disorderly.

So far, no other information has been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaprotestphilly newsjuly 4thice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Bodies of married couple pulled from river, child found alone in car
Fourth of July in Washington to come with a Trump twist
Police search for robbery suspect possibly linked to Camden murder
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
14-year-old dirt bike rider killed in Atco, New Jersey crash
AccuWeather: Sticky Fourth
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Show More
Soap Box Derby: A July 4th tradition in Conshohocken
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
Walmart has 'armed' employee guarding Blue Bell ice cream
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
MAD magazine ending newsstand run
More TOP STORIES News