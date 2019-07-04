Some ICE protesters detained during march amid Philly July 4th parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the Fourth of July celebrations on Independence Mall, hundreds of protesters were calling for border facilities to be closed.The facilities have come under scrutiny lately as images show overcrowding with horrible conditions.The protesters also want permanent protection for all undocumented immigrants.Police said the group was peaceful as it marched from the ICE office in Center City.But Chopper 6 was overhead as a few people from the crowd were detained. Police said they were being disorderly.So far, no other information has been released.