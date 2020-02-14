Driver crashes and overturns in Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. Thursday along the 1100 block of Audubon Avenue.Police said the woman lost control of her vehicle and overturned.She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for care.Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.