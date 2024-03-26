Washington Township High School student killed in 2-vehicle crash

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A two-vehicle crash left a teenager dead and two other people injured on Friday night in South Jersey.

It happened around 8:03 p.m. at the intersection of Hurffville and Deptford Center roads in Deptford Township.

Action News has learned that 16-year-old Sophia Bennett was killed in the wreck.

The victim's mother, Mary Bennett, said the teen was a sophomore at Washington Township High School, where she shined bright as a member of the softball and swim teams.

"She didn't deserve this. It was a horrible way that she passed," she said.

Sophia Bennett

The school district said it is offering support to the community, saying in a statement, "It is a moment of profound sadness and loss for our entire Washington Township community. Sophia was a sophomore at WTHS; she was a beautiful person who truly enriched the lives of those who knew her."

A 17-year-old boy, who was inside the vehicle with Bennett, suffered serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was also injured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

As Bennett's family looks ahead at the seemingly impossible burden of laying the 16-year-old to rest, her mother is pleading for people not to forget Bennett, her voice and everything she embodied.

"She's just an angel. I can't say anything else than perfect -- pure innocence," said Mary Bennett.

An online fundraiser has already raised well over $10,000 to be used toward Bennett's funeral expenses. Her family tells us she will be laid to rest next Monday.

Read the full statement released to the Washington Township High School community:

"It is with heavy hearts that we come together to share the news of the passing of one of our beloved students, Sophia Bennett. It is a moment of profound sadness and loss for our entire Washington Township community. Sophia was a sophomore at WTHS; she was a beautiful person who truly enriched the lives of those who knew her. The entire WTPS community extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to Sophia's family at this very difficult and devastating time.



Sophia was not just a student. She was a vibrant member of our community, a swimmer, and a member of our softball program. Her warmth, kindness, and spirit touched the lives of many, and her presence will be deeply missed by students, teachers, staff, and all who knew her.



It is never easy to lose a beloved member of our WTPS Family, and we will be offering support services and resources to assist those who are grieving and in need of assistance. Please encourage any student to reach out for support, whether this support is from friends, family, staff, or counselors. We are here to support our students, families, and community at all times. Please see information regarding Care Solace below.



Please keep Sophia and her family, especially her Mom, Mary Bennett, who is a beloved Assistant at Whitman Elementary School, in your thoughts and prayers. Information regarding services will be provided to you upon receipt.



Sincerely, Dr. Hibbs & Mr. Anderson."