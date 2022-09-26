Sor Ynez offers elevated Mexican fare and elusive mezcal service in Kensington

At Sor Ynez, Chef Alexis Tellez uses classic techniques and influences from his family in Mexico and offers a traditional mezcal service.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In an industrial part of Kensington, where the neighborhood is going through a renaissance, the '1800 North American' building is like a community for creators -- anchored by a Nextfab maker's space.

You'll also find a bike shop, architectural salvage, and more.

But the foodie draw in the building is a restaurant doing Mexican fare, fresh and forward.

At Sor Ynez, Executive Chef Alexis Tellez uses classic techniques and influences from his family in Mexico.

He was raised there but grew up here in New Hope, where his mother was also an executive chef.

In addition to traditional Mexican dishes crafted with the chef's farm-to-table approach, the full bar offers a traditional mezcal service.

Mezcal is a spirit similar in taste and origin to tequila.

Sor Ynez's service comes with slices of citrus, and three salts - each with different levels of salinity to complement the smoky taste of the mezcal.

They say this traditional presentation is somewhat hard to find on the local dining scene and is fully authentic at this spot.

Sor Ynez | Facebook | Instagram

1800 N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

215-309-2582

closed Monday and Tuesday