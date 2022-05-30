Soul D'Lysh making history as first Black-owned restaurant in Quakertown in 3 decades

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Allysha Holmes is breaking ground in Quakertown at her restaurant Soul D'Lysh.What started as a food truck is now a brick-and-mortar spot, where you'll find staples that made her truck a big hit.Among the favorites are jerk chicken alfredo, salmon cheesesteak, a crispy chicken sandwich, extra crispy wings and homemade banana pudding.Her store is decorated with teal colors to signify the wedding colors of Allysha and her husband, Keith.You'll also see an American Flag given to her by a local Congressman to celebrate her business. The flag was flown over the State capital to honor the first Black owned business in Quakertown in more than 30 years.500 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA 18951