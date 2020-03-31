Coronavirus

Sources: 20 Philadelphia police officers, 14 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News learned Tuesday afternoon that 20 Philadelphia police officers and 14 firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said as of Monday at 3:30 p.m., none of the 14 firefighters had been hospitalized, but another 80 firefighters were waiting for test results.

Two Philadelphia police officers have been hospitalized with COVID-19, sources said.

One officer is in stable condition and the other is in the intensive care unit but was said to be improving.

Sources told Action News that officials are doing everything they can to protect the officers. The police union has recommended industrial-sized containers of sanitizer for police cruisers.





During the daily press briefing on Tuesday, Action News asked officials directly about the number of firefighters and police officers who may have COVID-19. Officials declined to comment.

"We will not confirm how many cases first responders or city employees have, what departments they are in or what facilities they are in. That posture has not changed," said Managing Director Brian Abernathy.

Abernathy said there have been no issues with staffing within city departments.

This as the number of cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,315 in the City of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, the city also reported five new deaths, bringing the city total to 14. Seven of the reported deaths were residents in nursing homes.

The city also reports at least 6,850 negative COVID-19 test results as of 9:30 a.m.
