Police sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News sources have confirmed the name of the suspect arrested in the murder of a beloved bar employee in Germantown.

That suspect is identified as 25-year-old Robert Lumpkin and he is being held without bond.

Court documents show he is also charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and other related offenses.

Jeffrey Johnson, an employee at the Delmar Bar and Lounge, was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Police say surveillance video helped generate tips that led them to Lumpkin.
