Sources: Massive cocaine bust could be largest seizure in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sources tell Action News an investigation at the Port of Philadelphia is a massive cocaine bust.Chopper 6 was overhead around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning as officers from multiple agencies responded.They were focusing on multiple containers that arrived on two ships from overseas.Action News is told this is likely the largest cocaine bust the city has ever seen.The seizure is being processed and we are expecting new details to be released as the investigation continues.