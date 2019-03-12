614 pounds of marijuana found at Port of Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

614 pounds of marijuana seized at Port of Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homeland security investigators found 614 pounds of marijuana at the Port of Philadelphia.

Agents found it hidden in a shipping container on March 7 thanks to a narcotics detection dog.

The container arriving from Puerto Rico was filled with rice and more than 250 bricks of marijuana.

It was all being sent to an address in North Jersey.

Officials say the drugs have a street value of $2.5 million.

The marijuana will be destroyed and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphiladelphia newsmarijuanadrugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Guard shoots, kills man armed with knife in North Philly store
Investigation continues into 7-Eleven gas station explosion
A new law may affect how University of Delaware students party
Police: Wrong-way driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Hatfield Twp.
Police: McDevitt student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to school
Family says wrong body displayed at wake
Show More
Police officer rescues 8 from burning building
South Jersey native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
N.J. takes big step toward legalizing recreational pot
Debris cleared from Route 422 westbound in Montgomery County
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
More TOP STORIES News