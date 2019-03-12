614 pounds of marijuana found at Port of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homeland security investigators found 614 pounds of marijuana at the Port of Philadelphia.Agents found it hidden in a shipping container on March 7 thanks to a narcotics detection dog.The container arriving from Puerto Rico was filled with rice and more than 250 bricks of marijuana.It was all being sent to an address in North Jersey.Officials say the drugs have a street value of $2.5 million.The marijuana will be destroyed and the investigation is ongoing.