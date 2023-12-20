Dog found severely abused in South Coatesville has leg amputated; suspect arrested

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County man is under arrest in connection with a severe case of animal abuse.

Brandywine Valley SPCA says officers were alerted by a tipster who heard the dog crying in pain at a home in South Coatesville.

When officers arrived, they found the dog named Ava severely emaciated with multiple visible wounds, including a severed back leg.

She was given emergency treatment, where vets say she has many old fractures in her leg and ribs, as well as damage to her lungs and teeth. Ava also had to have her leg amputated as a result of her injuries.

"It's a miracle Ava survived with the type of injuries she has sustained. It's sickening to think about the trauma she's endured and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA's chief executive officer.

The suspect, who has not been identified, faces four felony counts of aggravated cruelty charges and four misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect charges.

Despite all Ava has suffered, vets say she is a sweet dog and is now eating well and on the road to recovery.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is working to secure a foster home that can give Ava the care she needs during her recovery.