Kitten wrapped in duct tape, other animals rescued from Chester County home; suspect charged

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person has been charged after a dog, rabbit, turtle, and three dozen cats and kittens, including a kitten that was wrapped in duct tape, were found living in squalor at a Chester County home.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, officials were alerted to a maimed kitten while responding to a call about a stray dog in Coatesville last week.

The 1-month-old kitten was found wrapped in duct tape and was missing a front leg that had not been treated.

The cat, who was named Roo, to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's West Chester Campus to receive emergency treatment.

"The thought of what this tiny kitten has endured is heartbreaking," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA's Chief Executive Officer. "It is truly a miracle she survived this horrific trauma and neglect, and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally."

The kitten, who weighed just 1.5 pounds, made it through emergency surgery and remains under medical care in a foster home.

When officers responded to the suspect's home, they found the animals living in "deplorable" conditions.

In all, 38 animals were rescued from the home, the SPCA said. One kitten was found dead and some of the other animals had injuries, including infected eyes, untreated wounds, and upper respiratory infections.

The suspect faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty charge and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect charges in Roo's case with dozens more charges pending related to the rest of the animals found, authorities said.

Once the animals are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption.