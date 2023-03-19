South Jersey community holds fundraiser for Deptford police officer shot on duty

Communities across South Jersey came together on Saturday to raise funds for a fallen police officer.

A restaurant donated 25% of its sales and 50% of its tips toward the officer's recovery.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Communities from across South Jersey came together on Saturday to raise funds for an injured police officer.

On March 10, Deptford Township police officer Robert Shisler was shot in the line of duty.

Shisler was shot in the leg during a struggle with the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr.

Communities across South Jersey came together on Saturday to raise funds for a fallen police officer.

Officials say one of Shisler's fellow officers saved his life by applying a tourniquet to his leg. He later underwent successful surgery in the hospital.

On Saturday, the Irish pub 'Holy City Publick House' in Gloucester County hosted a benefit in Shisler's honor.

The bar donated 25% of its sales and 50% of its tips toward the officer's recovery.

"We all back the police, so it was a nice thing for them to offer," said Christine Nucera, an event organizer. "We had two bands donate their time today and support the cause."

Shisler has been on the force for four years.

A GoFundMe page for Shisler's family has also raised about $110,000.