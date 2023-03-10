WATCH VIDEOS

Police officer shot in Deptford Township, New Jersey: Sources

The officer was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Friday, March 10, 2023 7:44PM
DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot in Deptford Twp., New Jersey on Friday afternoon, sources tell Action News.

It happened just after 1 p.m. near Delsea Drive and Central Avenue.

The suspect is dead, according to Action News sources.

The Action Cam was on the scene after, sources say, a police officer was shot in Deptford Twp., New Jersey on Friday.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says the situation is contained and there is no threat to the public.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is now handling the investigation.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence in the area.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
