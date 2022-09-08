South Philadelphia clothing store owner outraged after burglars strike again

"I don't know what to do now; honestly, this is ridiculous," said Mohamad Fritis, owner of South Philadelphia's Mizzo Boutique.

One thief is seen on surveillance moving a clothing rack and using it as a ladder to reach clothes hanging on the top level.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A business owner in South Philadelphia has fallen victim to burglary again after speaking out about his battle to protect his boutique, despite expensive security upgrades.

"I don't know what to do now; honestly, this is ridiculous," said Mohamad Fritis, owner of Mizzo Boutique.

Fritis said his livelihood is being stolen during a series of burglaries at his store at 17th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia.

Fritis spoke with Action News Tuesday night about the issue and then his store was hit again hours later.

"They don't care. They're showing their faces. What else can you do to catch a criminal? I don't understand. It's like we're living in a third-world country," Fritis said.

One thief is seen on surveillance moving a clothing rack and using it as a ladder to reach clothes hanging on the top level.

"I did everything I can to protect my store and it still got robbed," Fritis said.

Fritis said he previously put in security cameras, along with security gates to block his window. He recently added new locks after the thieves drilled their way inside.

"As you can see, I have a fortress, it's gated. This is the best gate out there. The most expensive and they still got in," Fritis said. "These criminals, they know what they're doing. It's an electric gate with a motor and 800 pounds to lift it up. If they know how to get in here, they can get in anywhere."

Fritis said there have been three break-ins and five attempts. He's now out of at least $80,000 to $90,000 due to losses and damage.

"This is like a hotspot for them and the cops know this. I know every detective in the precinct," Fritis said. "To officials, I think they should do more about retail theft. We work hard for this stuff; it might seem to someone that retail theft is a small crime, but for others - it's their life, this is what we work for.

"I work really hard to get where I'm at. For these people to come and take it's not fair, honestly."

Fritis said he wouldn't be open now after all of the break-ins if it wasn't for the help of his family.