South Philadelphia neighborhood steamed over loud noise from energy plant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A loud noise that can be heard for several blocks coming from a steam plant is causing frustration and concern for many living in South Philadelphia.
The Vicinity Energy steam plant is located at 2600 Christian Street and stretches to Grays Ferry Avenue.
Families who live nearby told Action News they've heard the noise since Friday and that they haven't been able to get confirmed answers about what's going on.
The sound is so loud that many families who live nearby said they can't sleep or hear their TVs.
A shift supervisor told Action News that he could not provide any details and to call back later Monday morning. We've reached out for additional information.
Action News spoke to neighbors about the noise.
"It's very frustrating and annoying. You kind of get used to it after a while. Like, sleeping is not so bad. But it's just very loud," one said.
"We've had to turn on the subtitles on the TV," another added.
A neighbor said it sounds like a constant jet engine and some said it's gotten louder.
The Vicinity plant provides a renewable source of energy. It uses steam to generate heating and cooling through an underground network of pipes for a massive section of the city.
The service area includes buildings throughout Center City, nearby universities, hospitals, hotels, government buildings as well as apartments.
Neighbors don't know what to make of the sound and whether they should be worried.
There aren't any chemicals, just steam, but the pressure is cause for concern.
In 2016, there was an explosion at the plant, which led to one minor injury.
The plant was called Veolia at the time, and operators of Veolia North America said one of the main boilers exploded to relieve excess pressure.
