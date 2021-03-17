City opening mass vaccine clinic in South Philadelphia

But there are other options to get the vaccine in addition to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The city's fifth mass vaccination clinic opens in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, as well.
It is located at the Grand Yesha Ballroom on the 2300 block of Snyder Avenue.
It will be the site of the first, city-run clinic in the neighborhood.
The goal is to vaccinate 500 people there each day.
The city plans to open a second clinic in South Philadelphia later this week.
If you're interested in getting the vaccine, sign up at the city's Department of Public Health's website.