Experts recommend getting COVID-19 booster, request free tests as cases rise across Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting September 26, you can once again order free COVID tests from the government.

According to our data journalist, COVID levels in the tri-state area are very high and rising in South Jersey, so health experts are recommending we protect ourselves and our community once again by getting the booster and by testing to reduce the spread and severity.

"Every other person comes in either has had it or knows someone that's had it," said Nick Bonanni with Parkway Pharmacy.

The booster for the new COVID variant is available and health experts say the time to get it is now, or at least within the next couple weeks.

"Because it takes a couple of weeks to fortify to get all of the soldiers working," said Bonanni.

Big chains as well as independent pharmacies like Parkway Pharmacy have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available.

"We have plenty of stock and there has been no issues," said Bonanni.

But many Americans are not rolling up their sleeves. In Philadelphia, data shows fewer than 25% of residents got the last booster.

"A lot of people have let their guard down," said Dr. Ron Goren. "They're not getting the booster anymore." "They should be getting the boosters because it lessens your chances of getting it initially it lessens your chances of getting very sick and there's very good data that shows people don't get long COVID which has been a real problem for a lot of people it's been a really devastating illness."

If you've just had COVID, health experts advise to wait three months before getting the booster.

But Dr. Goren said it's fine to get the cOVID, flu, and RSV shots all at once,

"There is no risk of doing it all together you might get a sore arm but it's nothing to be worried about," he said.

Also, the government is now offering free COVID tests once again.

The Food and Drug Administration estimates at-home test will detect the virus at least 80% of the time and the kits will pick up the newest variants. And be aware: the FDA also has extended the expiration dates for many at-home tests, so check the lot number against the FDA list.

To get the free COVID test, you can call 1-800-232-0233 or fill out a quick form online at COVIDtests.gov.

If you need more free tests, check with your school, library, and local health department. Some private insurance companies also cover the cost.