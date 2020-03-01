Man stabbed during attempted robbery in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in South Philadelphia that left a man critically injured.

Investigators say the 48-year-old was stabbed in the chest and face during an attempted robbery.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 7th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There have been no arrests and no weapon has been recovered.
