Car ends up wedged between 2 houses in Southwest Philadelphia

The homeowner says this is the second time in three months a vehicle hit their home.

6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, December 17, 2023 3:11PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in a crash where a car ended up wedged between two houses.

It happened in the 4800 block of Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a Ford Fusion hit a parked Toyota and ended up flipped on its side between two homes.

The driver of the Ford is in the hospital in stable condition.

The homeowner says this is the second time in three months a vehicle hit their home.

