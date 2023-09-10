1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes in Southwest Philadelphia home

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 48th Street and Kingsessing Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m.

At the scene, police found two people inside a car that crashed into a home and ended up on top of an SUV.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet on the driver's identity.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The house suffered minor damage, according to officials.