More than 100 cats, kittens rescued from in Pa. property looking for home

We are at CATpacity!!! If you've been waiting to add a new feline family member - NOW is the time. Email adoptions@pspca.org to get the ball rolling. pic.twitter.com/Oqd0D6pK1i — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) June 17, 2020

LITITZ, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for adopters to step up after more than 100 animals were rescued from a property in Lancaster County.The organization says 105 live cats and kittens were found when a search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon in Lititz.Sadly, two kittens didn't make it.A number of the cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections, untreated eye infections, and heavily-matted fur.If you are interested in adopting one of the recovering cats, you can email adoptions@pspca.org visit https://www.pspca.org/