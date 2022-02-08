Parx Casino, Chickie's and Pete's open first sports book inside restaurant in Pennsylvania

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Get ready to watch and wager! Sports and horse betting is coming to Chester County.Parx Casino is teaming up with Chickie's & Pete's to bring the first sports book inside a restaurant in Pennsylvania.Action News got a first look inside ahead of their grand opening in Malvern on February 9th."This is the very first stand alone restaurant and sports bar that has a race and sports book in it, so it's super exciting for our entire region and a great place for people to watch and wager and for people to have their Chickie's and Pete's favorites," said Carrie Nork Minelli, Director of Public Relations for Parx CasinoThere will be four live customer tellers plus four sports betting kiosks for placing wagers on pro and college sports. The 600 square foot sports book from Parx will sit adjacent to Chickie's and Pete's bar and dining rooms to allow access to real time sports game viewing.The freshly opened eatery stands at solid at 8600 square feet and the opening of this sports book and restaurant also brings dozens of new jobs to the area.Pending regulatory approval, following the ribbon cutting on February 9th is when betting will officially begin.