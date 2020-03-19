Coronavirus: 3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced on Thursday night.
Everyone, including players and staff, were tested last week hours after the NBA shut down the league due to the virus.
"Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required, the team said in a statement.
It's unclear how the individuals contracted the virus.
The Sixers did play the Detroit Pistons during the final game before the shutdown. Christian Wood of the Pistons tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.
Read the full Sixers statement below:
The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately.
Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.
The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time.
We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support.
