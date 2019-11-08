Sports

Can the Eagles receiving corps get them to the playoffs?

The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver DeSean Jackson on IR this week after the speedster was forced to have surgery for a torn abdominal muscle. He is eligible to return during the playoffs, meaning Carson Wentz will be without his best downfield threat.
According to NFL analyst Ron Jaworski observations, teams have kept their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage with Jackson out, limiting the field for Wentz and impacting the rushing attack.

So how will the Doug Pederson and Co. adjust? Jeff Skversky outlines the team's plan for the second half of the season, and what kind of impact Jordan Matthews could have in his third stint with the Birds. Plus, a shift in offensive philosophy appears on the way.
