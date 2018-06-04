SPORTS

76ers guard Ben Simmons attempts 'biggest shot of career' on Jimmy Kimmel Live

EMBED </>More Videos

Ben Simmons plays 'Bigs-etball' on Kimmel. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons not only can play basketball, but also something called Big-sketball.

Simmons attempted to make 'the biggest shot' of his career during Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night before the NBA Finals Sunday night.


The Sixers star had to get a massive basketball into a giant hoop.

"It's a little bigger [than regulation,]" Simmons told Kimmel.

Getting the basketball off a bounce, Simmons was able to drop it in the hoop.

Because Simmons successfully made the basket, everyone in the studio audience went home with concert tickets. If he did not make it, they were told they'd been given toothpicks.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News