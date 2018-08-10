SPORTS
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery

Philadelaphia 76ers rookie Zhaire Smith had surgery to repair an acute Jones fracture in his left foot on Thursday, the team announced.

Smith was injured Monday during a developmental camp in Las Vegas.

The Sixers did not provide a timeframe for Smith's return.

The 6-foot-4 Smith was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th overall pick in this year's NBA draft before being traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges.
