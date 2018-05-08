SPORTS

9-year-old with rare brain condition joins UWM soccer team

EMBED </>More Videos

9-year-old girl joins UWM soccer team. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A 9-year-old battling a rare brain condition is now on the roster of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's women's soccer team.

Jordan Moore signed a 'national letter of intent' to join the team with her family by her side.

It was organized by "Team Impact." The group connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams.

"I'm very excited that I'm part of this soccer team," Jordan said.

Jordan spent the past two weeks practicing with the team.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsu.s. & worldhealthchecksoccer
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News