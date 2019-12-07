Archbishop Wood scores with seconds left in 4th to beat Cheltenham for title

Wood, the powerhouse located in Warminster, Bucks County, and Cheltenham High School, the Montgomery County upstart, are just ten miles apart.
Not the usual #FridayNightLights tonight, as the Panthers face @WoodFootball for the PIAA Class 5A championship— Cheltenham SD (@CheltenhamSD) December 7, 2019
CHS has won 12 in a row and are in the school’s first PIAA football final.
#GoPanthers #BeatWood #TeamTempoTitle #Good2Great
#PIAAFootball 5A Football State Final Archbishop Wood vs. Cheltenham is underway! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/3wiNrPkeXW— PIAA (@PIAASports) December 7, 2019
The Archbishop Wood Vikings was the only team to get on the scoreboard in the first half.
Ryan Morgan hit a 40-yard field goal followed by a 22-yarder.
In the third quarter, Archbishop Wood's Kaylen Costello scored a 29-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 12-0 leading.
Cheltenham, however, mounted a comeback. Adonis Hunter threw to TJ Harris on 4th and 5 for a 20-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers' Sidiqq Williams made a touchdown catch to put Cheltenham in front.
They then converted a two-point conversion to take a 15-12 lead.
But with eight seconds to go, Wood's Maz Keller threw to Cardelle Pigford who scored the game-winning touchdown!
Archbishop Wood became the PIAA 5A Football Champions with a 19-15 victory.
#PIAAFootball Congratulations to Archbishop Wood who defeated Cheltenham 19-15 to become the PIAA 5A Football Champion! pic.twitter.com/d0lWuz0juB— PIAA (@PIAASports) December 7, 2019