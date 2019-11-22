Community & Events

10-year-old battling heart disorder surprised with trip to Disney World

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old in Philadelphia who is battling a heart disorder is going to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia!

JT was surprised by his classmates at MaST II on Friday and learned his wish is coming true.


The school planned a surprise ceremony in front of classmates, school administrators, family members and the Make-A-Wish staff to let him know he will be traveling to Walt Disney World on his wish trip.

The 10-year-old has been battling a vascular disorder and he said his classmates have been very supportive while he underwent multiple surgeries.

The family is counting down the days until they leave on December 11.
