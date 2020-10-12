'Biggest' Philadelphia Eagles fan sends well-wishes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

for @dak get well soon brother and i hope u get the comeback story u deserve bro pic.twitter.com/yaZeY1U57z — Team Giovanni (@realsjsgiovanni) October 11, 2020

Some things are bigger than the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.Giovanni Hamilton, a 12-year-old Eagles fan from Muncy, Pennsylvania, who is battling a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, put aside his fandom to send a "get well" message to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants."I'm the biggest Eagles fan there is and, you know, you never want to see that happen," Hamilton said in a video on Twitter.According to Hamilton's mother, her son's condition is likened to a combination of muscular dystrophy and dwarfism. He has had 12 surgeries since age 2.In July 2019, Hamilton met Eagles QB Carson Wentz at training camp and called Wentz his hero. But that fandom didn't stop Hamilton after he saw Prescott's emotional exit Sunday."Even if it's your most hated team, you never want to see that happen to anyone," Hamilton said on Twitter. "... Dak, I hope you see this brother and you're doing OK."