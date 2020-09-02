SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Student-athletes in Springfield Township, Montgomery County will get to play fall sports.
The Board of School Directors voted 7 to 2 Tuesday night to allow sports to go on under strict CDC health and safety guidelines.
"We've been working so hard for the past three years, it would be so devastating if we weren't able to," said soccer player, Macy Leitzel on Monday night on the eve of the vote.
READ MORE: Students, parents rally for fall sports on eve of crucial vote in Montgomery County
Officials listened to a number of parents and members of the community before making the decision.
Over a week ago, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), the governing body of Pennsylvania High School sports, overwhelmingly rejected Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation that fall sports be postponed until January 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Springfield Township is the 22nd school district in the Suburban One League to allow fall sports.
The school year will start virtually next week.
Fall sports get the OK in Springfield Township, Montgomery County
The Board of School Directors voted 7 to 2 Tuesday night
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More