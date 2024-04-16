Delsea Regional High School baseball team pulls off hidden ball trick to win game

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey high school baseball team is getting national attention for a very impressive trick play.

It happened this weekend during a tight matchup between Delsea Regional and Audubon high schools.

In the seventh inning, Delsea pitcher George Starr faked a pickoff to second base.

It looked like he had thrown the ball to one of the infielders, but Starr actually still had the ball in his hand and tagged the Audubon base runner out as he tried to run to third base.

Delsea won the game 4-3.

Video of the play has since gone viral -- even making it on ESPN's SportsCenter.