South Jersey schools participate in 7th annual Unified Track and Field meet

Students participated in the 7th annual Unified Track and Field Meet at Delsea Regional High School.

Students participated in the 7th annual Unified Track and Field Meet at Delsea Regional High School.

Students participated in the 7th annual Unified Track and Field Meet at Delsea Regional High School.

Students participated in the 7th annual Unified Track and Field Meet at Delsea Regional High School.

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Athletes of all abilities came together for a track meet in South Jersey on Wednesday.

Students participated in the 7th annual Unified Track and Field Meet at Delsea Regional High School.

More than 230 athletes and partners from schools throughout the region took part in the event.

Unified Sports joins people with and without disabilities on the same team to promote inclusion and build new friendships