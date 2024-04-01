Swim coach celebrates 60 years inspiring students in and out of the pool

WEST LAWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 60 years has gone by swimmingly for Coach Roy Snyder, who dove head-first into developing an aquatics program at Wilson High School all the way back in 1964.

This year, he will receive the 2024 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association of America (NISCA) Hall of Fame Award. He will also be inducted into the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame.

Swimmers Toby Beougher and Evan Hardick contributed to this story with underwater videography.

