MLB

Larry Bowa tells Action News MLB sign stealing scandal is 'black mark' for baseball

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Phillies manager and shortstop Larry Bowa told Action News the sign-stealing cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox is a black eye for baseball.

While stealing signs has been a part of the game forever, the use of electric devices and cameras to do it is strictly prohibited.

"When we played it was called gamesmanship, but the way they approached it, and the mannerisms they did it, hitting the garbage cans and the camera in center field and relaying signs. I just think it was unethical the way it was done," Bowa said.



Bowa, who has been around the game for a half century, is all for the increased use of technology for analytics and even replay, but using the replay cameras and monitors to decode signs, he says, is more than just a competitive advantage.

"It's not even close," Bowa said. "If you know whats coming, you still got to hit but it's easier when you know whats coming, believe me."

Baseball has had its fair share of scandals from steroids to betting on the game. Pete Rose has publicly stated this sign stealing scandal is worse than when he gambled on baseball. Bowa does not completely disagree with his former Phillies teammate.

"The only reason I say it might be worse is because of the end result, both those teams won World Series. That's what makes this, a lot higher than everything else that has happened. What they did, this is another level."

Bowa believes the harsh penalties and fall out will prevent other teams from breaking the rules, if not shame on them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiamlbphiladelphia philliessports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
Giants make Alyssa Nakken first female coach in MLB history
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after scandal
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
2020 MLB spring training schedule, key dates, updates and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow and Rain, What to Expect
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
Bear Creek Mountain prepping for a snowy weekend
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
New Jersey Pit Bull makes history as K9 officer
Show More
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
Several states, including Pa. and NJ, sue USDA over new food stamps work requirement
More TOP STORIES News