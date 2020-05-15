Sports

Sixers head coach Brett Brown believes playoff NBA basketball will return this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown says he firmly believes there will be playoff basketball this season. Brown says, it has been a shock to have "the rug pulled from under" them.

Brown has been spending his quarantine on Zoom with his players and staff and becoming a master chef. Hopefully soon he'll be mixing up plays on the court instead of recipes in the kitchen.

Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody spoke one on one interview with the Sixers head coach.
