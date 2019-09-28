Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Forget that traditional white wedding dress! One bride wore an Eagles Jersey, and so did the groom during a Jersey Shore wedding.Joe Reese Jr. and his bride Heather tied the knot Friday night on the beach in Ocean City.Joe grew up in South Philadelphia before moving to San Diego where he met the love of his life.He managed to convert her into a Birds fan.Heather was wearing a Nick Foles jersey, while Joe chose Brian Dawkins retired #20.The couple has been together eight years and is planning to spend their honeymoon in the area.Despite not taking a plane for their honeymoon, we'll still say - Fly Newlyweds Fly!