Sports

Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Forget that traditional white wedding dress! One bride wore an Eagles Jersey, and so did the groom during a Jersey Shore wedding.

Joe Reese Jr. and his bride Heather tied the knot Friday night on the beach in Ocean City.



Joe grew up in South Philadelphia before moving to San Diego where he met the love of his life.

He managed to convert her into a Birds fan.

Heather was wearing a Nick Foles jersey, while Joe chose Brian Dawkins retired #20.



The couple has been together eight years and is planning to spend their honeymoon in the area.

Despite not taking a plane for their honeymoon, we'll still say - Fly Newlyweds Fly!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsocean cityn.j. newsbeachesaction news sportsjersey shorephiladelphia eagleswedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware County community honors resource officer whose son died
Lizzo, Halsey headline Q102 Jingle Ball 2019
Looking for a job? Philadelphia Navy Yard is hiring
Elementary school raises awareness for kids fighting cancer
AccuWeather: Warm, More Humid
Forensic expert offers insight into search for missing NJ girl
2 off-duty Philly police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven
Show More
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Illegal dumping caught on camera in Southwest Philadelphia
Man in critical condition after North Philadelphia shooting
2 partially decomposed bodies found in Port Richmond home
More TOP STORIES News