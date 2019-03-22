Bryce Harper hit 2 home runs while wearing Phillie Phanatic socks

🔥🔥 Bryce Harper 1st HR! 🔥🔥



🚨Harper gets standing ovation from Phillies fans in Clearwater after HR #1 in Spring Training @6abc #BryceHarper #Phillies pic.twitter.com/39JtKe0t8g — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 21, 2019

🔥Bryce Harper’s 2nd HR was sooo Deep it literally left the ballpark in Clearwater @6abc #BryceHarper #Phillies pic.twitter.com/DBcZA8Edof — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 21, 2019

It's gotta to be the socks!When Bryce Harper socked his first two home runs as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, he was doing so in style.Harper was accessorizing his Phillies red and white uniform with Phanatic socks!"Trying to engage my inner Phanatic!" Harper posted to his Instagram Story.Harper tagged Stance Baseball, the "Official Sock of Major League Baseball."Harper hit his first home run in the bottom of the first inning off Toronto Blue Jays righty Sam Gaviglio. The ball went over the right field wall at Spectrum Field.The second home run came in the bottom of the sixth inning and went out of the park.Maybe the Phanatic socks are good luck charms for Harper, as he fully embraces his new team and city.